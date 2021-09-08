State, federal leaders discuss private land rights

BURLINGTON, N.D. - Assistant Secretary Shannon Estenoz, with the Department of the Interior, was in North Dakota Wednesday to discuss property rights with producers and state leaders.

The roundtable discussion included producers from across the region.

Leaders taking part are working on a process to appeal wetland maps and resolve questions, while also protecting wetland habitats from drainage and damage.

Some of the leaders addressed what they want to see moving forward.

“To get some resolution. That means that some of these appeals are decided in our farmer’s favor. They can’t all go against our farmers, that’s not a fair process. So we’re going to see, and that’s our appeal to Secretary Estenoz,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND.

“I take all of this great knowledge that I’ve gained this morning, and I talk to the agency and we talk about where the opportunities lie, and to what extent we can improve the feeling of fairness, and that folks are working well and collaboratively with their government,” said Secretary Estenoz.

One of the goals is to prevent costly litigation for the landowners.

