Sioux County Courthouse shuts down in-person dealings due to rise in COVID cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The rise in active COVID-19 cases, the rapid spread of variant strains, and the increased safety recommendations by the CDC have led the Sioux County Courthouse in Fort Yates to shut its doors again.

The courthouse is now closed to the public. However, staff will remain available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals may contact staff over the phone or by email. Sioux County Emergency manager Frank Landeis notes that individuals may make appointments for any necessary in-person contact.

