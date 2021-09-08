Advertisement

Rolette County Sheriff’s Office increasing safety measures amid COVID-19 uptick

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLA, N.D. – The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office will go back to requiring masks in its facility, in the wake of rising COVID-19 numbers in the region.

Effective Wednesday, Sept. 8, anyone entering the sheriff’s office, including staff and visitors, will be required to wear a mask and will have their temperature checked.

The office will not have spare masks, so visitors are reminded to bring their own.

The office will also go under an essential lockdown, but will remain open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for business that needs to be handled.

Background checks and fingerprints will be conducted on Tuesdays and Fridays by appointment.

Sheriff Nathan Gustafson said inmate visits will be limited.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of fisherman recovered from river in Mandan
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student
Power outage impacting Surrey, Velva
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado
Narcotics officers arrest 2 people found with more than $18,000 worth of fentanyl

Latest News

A police car.
Rafters find human remains in drought-lowered Montana river
North Dakota Department of Human Services rent help program
North Dakota Rent aid program expands to help with utilities
ND rent help
North Dakota rent help expands
6pm sports 9/7/21
6PM Sportscast 9/7/21