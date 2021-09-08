Rolette County Sheriff’s Office increasing safety measures amid COVID-19 uptick

ROLLA, N.D. – The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office will go back to requiring masks in its facility, in the wake of rising COVID-19 numbers in the region.

Effective Wednesday, Sept. 8, anyone entering the sheriff’s office, including staff and visitors, will be required to wear a mask and will have their temperature checked.

The office will not have spare masks, so visitors are reminded to bring their own.

The office will also go under an essential lockdown, but will remain open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for business that needs to be handled.

Background checks and fingerprints will be conducted on Tuesdays and Fridays by appointment.

Sheriff Nathan Gustafson said inmate visits will be limited.

