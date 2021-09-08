Rafters find human remains in drought-lowered Montana river

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Rafters spotted human remains in the Flathead River while floating past a fishing access site northeast of Kalispell, Flathead County officials said.

Sheriff Brian Heino said the remains found Monday appeared to have been in the river for a long time.

The body was caught on a log in the river that became exposed due to low water levels this summer, Heino said.

The rafters spotted the remains near the Pressentine Bar fishing access site. A team of anthropologists from the University of Montana helped the sheriff’s office crime scene team recover the remains, Heino said.

The remains were taken to the state crime lab in Missoula to help determine the identity and possibly the cause of death. Dental records would be needed to help determine who the person is, he said.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.