Pro’s Pointer #19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Doing anything for a quarter of a century takes commitment and passion. It’s safe to say that applies to Johnnie Candle and his fishing information segment called Pro’s Pointers.

We picked that title 25-years ago because Johnnie is a professional fisherman both in tournaments and with his guide service.

He is also a teacher and I think teaching you something each Tuesday at 6 p.m. during the summer is the reason for the success of Pro’s Pointers.

We decided to look back through the years for our silver anniversary season and today, we wrap up year number 25.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Famer: “Whoever said time flies when you’re having fun sure wasn’t lying. You may have noticed over the past 25 years as we’ve looked back at Pro’s Pointers, that my hair got a little bit grayer and my waistline is not quite as small as when we first started. But the changes, I’ve noticed is the advancement in fishing technology and techniques over the years. I worked hard to keep you up to speed on the newest tips and techniques and, hopefully, you learned a little bit along the way and shared a few laughs with me as we went.”

Johnnie (from 2018): “I was challenged to outdo last year’s closing tip.”

Johnnie (from year 20): “I think Bob Seger may have said it best in one of my all-time favorite songs. 20 years now, where’d they go. 20 years I don’t know.”

Johnnie Candle: “I’m not so sure I’ve got 25 more years left but I think there’s enough gas in the tank to possibly reach the 30-year mark. I want to thank you for tuning in and watching and we’ll see you right back here next spring. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s 25 years of Pro’s Pointers.”

