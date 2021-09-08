Advertisement

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch opens September 12

Pumpkins at Papa's Pumpkin Patch
Pumpkins at Papa's Pumpkin Patch(KFYR)
By Jake Zane
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since 1983, Papa’s Pumpkin Patch has been Bismarck’s prominent place for picking pumpkins.

After being closed last year due to COVID, the patch received its first load of pumpkins Tuesday. Two 10,000-pound trailers came full, and eager volunteer helpers got right to unloading and setting out the orange gourds.

“We’re very excited to welcome people back. Last year our neighbors had a small pumpkin patch just across the field from us, but we knew that Papa’s had to come back for 2021. Hopefully, COVID will stay in the background, but we’re going to do everything possible to create a fun community event this fall,” said Cory Finneman, general manager and family member at Papa’s Pumpkin Patch.

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch will open on September 12th and run through October 23rd.

