Advertisement

North Dakota State Penitentiary implements web development training program for inmates

Johnny Patrom - a participant in The Last Mile Program
Johnny Patrom - a participant in The Last Mile Program(ND Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many incarcerated individuals struggle to find employment after serving their sentence.

Often the go-to fields are construction or welding.

The North Dakota State Penitentiary is trying to give inmates another career choice, by implementing a new program designed to trained incarcerated individuals in web development.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that employment for web developers and digital designers is projected to grow 13% from 2020 to 2030 — faster than the average for all other occupations.

Johnny Patrom is one of the first participants in The Last Mile Program.

“I’ve been able to design a couple of web pages already. I’ve learned CSS, and HTML pretty good and we’re just starting Java Script now,” said Patrom.

To qualify, inmates must, within a year of their release date, have a high school diploma or GED and pass the interview process.

“So, they’ll receive a certificate of completion through The Last Mile, and then one of the pieces with The Last Mile is they work to really help them prepare for their job market once they are released, and so it’s a lot of career coaching post-completion,” Stephanie Kuehn, North Dakota State Penitentiary education principal.

The program is made possible through a $250,000 contract funded by a federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act grant administered by Job Service North Dakota.

“I never really saw myself doing anything like this because I’ve always seen myself working in a field like physical labor, like welding or construction, but it just was an opportunity to challenge myself, and I am really glad that I chose to do it,” said Patrom.

Patrom says he is scheduled to be released in a couple of months, and he says he wants to pursue a degree in computer science.

Currently, there are seven students participating in the year-long Last Mile program, and the state pen hopes to continue the program for years to come.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of fisherman recovered from river in Mandan
ND Highway Patrol trooper on administrative leave after officer involved shooting
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student
Morton County seeking information regarding Greenwood Cemetery located south of Mandan
Bismarck man arrested after witnesses say he pointed gun into car

Latest News

Hay
Federal program to pay for feed transport costs
North Dakota National Guard 9/11 memorial
ND National Guard to hold ceremony in observance of 9/11
Lawmakers redraw district lines
First public unveilings of Redistricting Map drafts
Wasp
Why wasp season started later this year