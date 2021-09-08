North Dakota Rent aid program expands to help with utilities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the nationwide eviction moratorium coming to an end in July and the Centers for Disease control extending an eviction protection declaration through next month, the future of renters affected by COVID-19 can look uncertain.

However, the North Dakota Department of Human Services is not only providing aid but expanding the types of aid available.

The North Dakota Rent Help program has expanded and can now help those affected by COVID pay for qualified utilities.

As a part of the state’s share in over $25 billion in federal funds given to the states for rental assistance, qualifying North Dakota renters can now also get help paying past due utility bills.

What started as the Emergency Rent Bridge program has gone on to help more than 1,700 North Dakota renters with more than 600 housing providers registered to receive payments.

Local property owners said the program has been a great help to their tenants that need it.

“Payments and everything go directly to you, it can be directly deposited, it can be put in the mail. Now actually you receive an email in advance that said hey they’ve been approved for this month, because I still have someone on this current program as well,” said local property owner and realtor Robbie Opperude.

According to the Department of Human Services, from January through July the department expended more than $5.6 million in rental assistance, paying straight to housing providers.

Now they are working to do the same with qualifying utilities such as electric, water and garbage and more.

“We’re working on connecting with utility providers and there are a lot of them around the state. And so it’s possible that we maybe haven’t connected with your particular utility provider before and we’ll work on doing that right alongside,” said Executive Policy Director Jessica Thomasson.

Opperude said now he’s working to get the word out that this aid is available to the tenants who may qualify.

“The program itself now is a yearlong instead of six months. And I have a second person now utilizing it. I think I reached out to them and told them about it when I learned about it from my first renter when they brought this information to me,” said Opperude.

Renters can apply for both assistance programs through one application here and the requirements to qualify have not changed.

Becoming available in mid-August, Thomasson said program operators will be working through the fall to continue to make the application process as easy as possible.

Renters who may be looking for assistance for the program are encouraged to contact Approved Application Counselors. A full list of counselors can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.