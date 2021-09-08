Advertisement

ND National Guard to hold ceremony in observance of 9/11

North Dakota National Guard 9/11 memorial
North Dakota National Guard 9/11 memorial
By Brian Gray
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This Saturday, the North Dakota National Guard will be holding a ceremony in Bismarck to observe the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The public is invited to attend the event, which will begin at 8 a.m. and run until noon.

The event will be held near the entrance to the Fraine Barracks in Bismarck at the Memorial to the Fallen in the Global War on Terrorism.

Parking will be available at the Bank of North Dakota on Memorial Highway. Health safety precautions, including mask wearing and social distancing, is recommended.

The observance will also be livestreamed at the North Dakota National Guard homepage at ndguard.nd.gov.

