ND Highway Patrol trooper on administrative leave after officer involved shooting

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper is on administrative leave after an officer involved shooting west of Mandan.

A press release from the Highway Patrol says the trooper was assisting the Morton County Sheriff’s Office deputies around 8 p.m. Tuesday in a vehicle pursuit 13 miles west of Mandan.

The release says when the pursuit ended the trooper fired his weapon killing a 45-year-old Billings, Mont., man.

The incident is under investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). The trooper has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation by BCI and reviewed by the Morton County State’s Attorney, which is standard practice and department policy following an officer involved shooting.

