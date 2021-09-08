Minot State Volleyball cancels weekend matches due to COVID-19 protocol

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot State University volleyball team will be staying home this weekend following the cancellation of their matches in Nebraska.

Head Volleyball Coach Dana Cordova-Jacobson confirmed the team won’t be competing in Nebraska due to COVID-19 protocols. The Beavers were scheduled to play four matches Friday and Saturday at the Rosella Meier UNK Fall Classic.

A spokesperson with the university said there have not been any positive tests from staff or players.

Minot State will be back on the court Tuesday, Sept. 14 to host University of Minnesota Crookston at 6 p.m. in a non-conference match at the MSU Dome.

