Advertisement

Minot names new Airport Director

(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The city of Minot has also named a new Airport Director.

Following an extensive search, they chose Jennifer Eckman for the job on the City Manager’s recommendation.

Eckman is coming in at a salary of $126,049 a year, and is expected to start on Oct. 4.

She will take over for Rick Feltner, who retired as Airport Director in early June.

Maria Romanick has been serving as interim director since then.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of fisherman recovered from river in Mandan
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student
Power outage impacting Surrey, Velva
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado
Narcotics officers arrest 2 people found with more than $18,000 worth of fentanyl

Latest News

Pumpkins at Papa's Pumpkin Patch
Papa’s Pumpkin Patch opens September 12
Minot leaders looking at slight tax increase in 2022 budget
A police car.
Rafters find human remains in drought-lowered Montana river
Rolette County Sheriff’s Office increasing safety measures amid COVID-19 uptick