Minot names new Airport Director

MINOT, N.D. – The city of Minot has also named a new Airport Director.

Following an extensive search, they chose Jennifer Eckman for the job on the City Manager’s recommendation.

Eckman is coming in at a salary of $126,049 a year, and is expected to start on Oct. 4.

She will take over for Rick Feltner, who retired as Airport Director in early June.

Maria Romanick has been serving as interim director since then.

