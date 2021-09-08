Minot leaders looking at slight tax increase in 2022 budget

MINOT, N.D. – Minot City Council members opened up discussion on the proposed 2022 budget Tuesday.

The sticking point was a series of new positions that they were looking at funding for the year while trying to keep the tax increase at zero for the city.

The approved move adds two 911 dispatchers, and a computer forensics technician for the police department, as well as a plumbing inspector for public works, and a mechanic which they added will help pay for itself by repairing city vehicles.

The full proposal that was approved had an increase of 0.2 mills over last year, which is smaller than what was originally proposed.

“Glad that we are able to put forth a budget that continues all of the great city services people have come to expect, and also takes care of our staff and moves us forward,” said Carrie Evans, alderwoman.

“It’s those last little icings on the cake that maybe as a dad I’m getting a little tight on the purse strings with some of those things that I just don’t want to see us walk out of there with those, at least this time,” said Paul Pitner, alderman.

The budget will go through a second reading at the next city council meeting, so there is still time for people to voice their opinions on the increase.

The final budget must be finalized by Oct. 7.

