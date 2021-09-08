Advertisement

Many jobs still available in northwestern North Dakota

(WAVE 3 News)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Federal pandemic unemployment assistance ended in North Dakota in June. Since then, officials with Job Service ND say unemployment numbers in northwestern North Dakota have returned to pre-pandemic levels, but many openings remain.

The Job Service report for August shows there are more job openings than job seekers in Division 1, which covers Williams, Divide and McKenzie Counties. Many of those jobs are in healthcare, transportation, and construction. Job Service says more people have been coming in since the federal assistance ended, but numbers are down compared to 2020.

“We have 60% less job seekers in our system than last year at this time, so people are back to work or at least not working,” said Paula Hickel, Job Service ND workforce center manager.

The latest unemployment figures in Williams and McKenzie Counties, at 6.7% and 5.5% percent respectively, are well above the state average of 3.9%

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of fisherman recovered from river in Mandan
UPDATE: New details about officer-involved shooting in Morton County; officer on administrative leave
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student
Morton County seeking information regarding Greenwood Cemetery located south of Mandan
Bismarck man arrested after witnesses say he pointed gun into car

Latest News

Air force vaccine
Air Force releases COVID-19 vaccine deadlines
Sioux County Courthouse
Sioux County Courthouse shuts down in-person dealings due to rise in COVID cases
ND wetland
State, federal leaders discuss private land rights
Emergency responders inspect a door for substances
Williston emergency crews and National Guard hold emergency response exercise
hand on experience BSC
BSC expands student jobs on campus; provides students hands-on, real-world experience