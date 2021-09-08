Many jobs still available in northwestern North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. - Federal pandemic unemployment assistance ended in North Dakota in June. Since then, officials with Job Service ND say unemployment numbers in northwestern North Dakota have returned to pre-pandemic levels, but many openings remain.

The Job Service report for August shows there are more job openings than job seekers in Division 1, which covers Williams, Divide and McKenzie Counties. Many of those jobs are in healthcare, transportation, and construction. Job Service says more people have been coming in since the federal assistance ended, but numbers are down compared to 2020.

“We have 60% less job seekers in our system than last year at this time, so people are back to work or at least not working,” said Paula Hickel, Job Service ND workforce center manager.

The latest unemployment figures in Williams and McKenzie Counties, at 6.7% and 5.5% percent respectively, are well above the state average of 3.9%

