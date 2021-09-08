Advertisement

International Peace Garden to hold 9/11 memorial Saturday

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDEN – This weekend, the International Peace Garden is holding a memorial event to mark 20 years since the terror attacks on 9/11.

The free event starts at 11:00 a.m. at the 9/11 memorial site on the grounds.

Manitoba Premier Kelvin Goertzen and members of North Dakota’s congressional delegation and the state legislature will speak.

Also, offering remarks will be the program director at Annie’s House, named after Ann Nicole Nelson, a North Dakotan killed on 9/11.

The memorial site, which includes beams from the Twin Towers, was set up in 2010 with the help of both North Dakota and Manitoba governments to reflect on the need for peace and cooperation.

“It’s an important day that we all continue to recognize because it changed the world and it’s important again that we continue to discuss and remember these things because it just further illuminates how important the ideals of peace really are,” said Tim Chapman, CEO of the International Peace Garden.

The International Peace Garden was one of the first organizations to obtain steel beams from the towers for an exhibit.

They have held a memorial every year, except for last year, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

