High School Volleyball Poll

(WTVG)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association is conducting Class-A and Class-B High School Volleyball polls every other week during the regular season.

Century and Linton-HMB are on top in the first ranking of the year. They are the defending champions in their respective division.

Class A

1. Bismarck Century (5) —25 pts

2. Jamestown — 16 pts

3. Fargo Davies — 13 pts

4. West Fargo — 9 pts

5. Bismarck — 8 pts

Also receiving votes: West Fargo Sheyenne

Class B

1. Linton-HMB (4) — 62 pts

2. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (1) — 59 pts

3. Thompson (1) — 54 pts

4. Northern Cass (1) — 52 pts

5. Kenmare — 38 pts

6. Dickinson Trinity — 27 pts

7. Central Cass — 26 pts

8. Grafton — 15 pts

9. (tie) Oakes — 8 pts

9. (tie) Our Redeemers — 8 pts

Others receiving votes: Kindred, Carrington, Bowman County, Glen Ullin-Hebron, North Star, Our Redeemers, Rugby, Beulah

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

