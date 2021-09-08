High School Volleyball Poll
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association is conducting Class-A and Class-B High School Volleyball polls every other week during the regular season.
Century and Linton-HMB are on top in the first ranking of the year. They are the defending champions in their respective division.
Class A
1. Bismarck Century (5) —25 pts
2. Jamestown — 16 pts
3. Fargo Davies — 13 pts
4. West Fargo — 9 pts
5. Bismarck — 8 pts
Also receiving votes: West Fargo Sheyenne
Class B
1. Linton-HMB (4) — 62 pts
2. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (1) — 59 pts
3. Thompson (1) — 54 pts
4. Northern Cass (1) — 52 pts
5. Kenmare — 38 pts
6. Dickinson Trinity — 27 pts
7. Central Cass — 26 pts
8. Grafton — 15 pts
9. (tie) Oakes — 8 pts
9. (tie) Our Redeemers — 8 pts
Others receiving votes: Kindred, Carrington, Bowman County, Glen Ullin-Hebron, North Star, Our Redeemers, Rugby, Beulah
