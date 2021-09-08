Federal program to pay for feed transport costs

BURLINGTON, N.D. – A change has arrived to help ranchers with the drought this year.

Ranchers in drought areas will now be eligible for reimbursement on feed transportation costs, for up to 60% of the cost of moving the feed, and it includes deliveries made since the beginning of this year.

“Really help our producers, our livestock producers with these transportation costs, and obviously feed is a big one. They have it for water too, but for the feed that’s a big cost,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND.

“This actually targets an area that produces a more even playing field and can be fairly delivered,” said ND Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring.

Producers have until this coming January to apply.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.