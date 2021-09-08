Advertisement

Federal program to pay for feed transport costs

Hay
Hay(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, N.D. – A change has arrived to help ranchers with the drought this year.

Ranchers in drought areas will now be eligible for reimbursement on feed transportation costs, for up to 60% of the cost of moving the feed, and it includes deliveries made since the beginning of this year.

“Really help our producers, our livestock producers with these transportation costs, and obviously feed is a big one. They have it for water too, but for the feed that’s a big cost,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND.

“This actually targets an area that produces a more even playing field and can be fairly delivered,” said ND Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring.

Producers have until this coming January to apply.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of fisherman recovered from river in Mandan
ND Highway Patrol trooper on administrative leave after officer involved shooting
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student
Morton County seeking information regarding Greenwood Cemetery located south of Mandan
Bismarck man arrested after witnesses say he pointed gun into car

Latest News

North Dakota National Guard 9/11 memorial
ND National Guard to hold ceremony in observance of 9/11
Johnny Patrom - a participant in The Last Mile Program
North Dakota State Penitentiary implements web development training program for inmates
Lawmakers redraw district lines
First public unveilings of Redistricting Map drafts
Wasp
Why wasp season started later this year