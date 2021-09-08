Dickinson State starts MBA program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State University is offering a new master’s program through its School of Business and Entrepreneurship.

The Master of Business Administration program is all online and will take students about two years to complete.

Students will learn about marketing, finance and business communication.

The fully accredited program was approved by the state last Friday, and costs about $10,000.

The school hopes it will help students acquire more skills and advance the area’s workforce.

“Since we found out on Friday that it had been fully approved, I’ve had numerous phone calls from businesses in town as well that had asked when the students are going to graduate, can we offer an internship for you?” said Loretta Heidt, School of Business and Entrepreneurship chair.

Students can take advantage of the program starting this spring.

DSU now has three master’s programs, including the Master of Entrepreneurship and the master’s program through the education department.

