Advertisement

Dickinson State starts MBA program

Dickinson State University
Dickinson State University(KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State University is offering a new master’s program through its School of Business and Entrepreneurship.

The Master of Business Administration program is all online and will take students about two years to complete.

Students will learn about marketing, finance and business communication.

The fully accredited program was approved by the state last Friday, and costs about $10,000.

The school hopes it will help students acquire more skills and advance the area’s workforce.

“Since we found out on Friday that it had been fully approved, I’ve had numerous phone calls from businesses in town as well that had asked when the students are going to graduate, can we offer an internship for you?” said Loretta Heidt, School of Business and Entrepreneurship chair.

Students can take advantage of the program starting this spring.

DSU now has three master’s programs, including the Master of Entrepreneurship and the master’s program through the education department.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of fisherman recovered from river in Mandan
ND Highway Patrol trooper on administrative leave after officer involved shooting
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student
Morton County seeking information regarding Greenwood Cemetery located south of Mandan
Bismarck man arrested after witnesses say he pointed gun into car

Latest News

Hay
Federal program to pay for feed transport costs
North Dakota National Guard 9/11 memorial
ND National Guard to hold ceremony in observance of 9/11
Johnny Patrom - a participant in The Last Mile Program
North Dakota State Penitentiary implements web development training program for inmates
Lawmakers redraw district lines
First public unveilings of Redistricting Map drafts