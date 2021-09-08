Carson Wentz named Colts captain, will start this Sunday versus Seattle

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a long battle with a foot injury during the early stages of training camp, then being placed on COVID reserve due to a close-contact situation, Indianapolis Colts QB and Bismarck Century Alum Carson Wentz is finally fully healthy.

It was announced Wednesday morning that Wentz will be the week one starter for the Colts when they host the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, Sept. 12.

In the opening weeks of training camp, it was feared that Wentz would be out for a considerable chunk of the season with the foot injury. After successful surgery and a quick rehab, the Colts training staff was eyeing this week for Wentz’s full return.

Colts Head Coach Frank Reich stated that Wentz will be a “full participant” in practice Wednesday, and he’s slated to start this Sunday.

Along with a full return today, Wentz was named one of six Colts captains for the season, voted on by the players. Having only been in Indianapolis since February, the players’ choice to award him captain speaks volumes to his progression as an NFL quarterback.

Wentz and the Colts open this Sunday at home against Seattle. Kickoff is at Noon CT.

