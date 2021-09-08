BSC expands student jobs on campus, provides students hands-on, real-world experience

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Graduating college and getting your first job is a pretty exciting time.

But, sometimes finding that first job can be difficult.

Employers often want to hire people with experience, but it can tough to get the experience needed for that first job.

Bismarck State College has come up with a solution they think will help more students land their first job.

Luis Vilella is busy creating.

“I’m doing fliers, I’m doing TV screens, little print handouts, postcards, all of it,” the BSC graphic design student explained.

All of it is experience this college student hopes will set him apart, and help him land his first job as a graphic designer.

He is one of about 20 students working on campus this semester as part of BSC’s student employment program.

“It’s super valuable because when students come out of college and they go to employers, the first thing employers ask is ‘do you have experience to work here?’ Having that on-campus job opportunity and those experiences here are going to really set them apart from some of their peers and people who are applying in that industry,” said Natasha Jackson, who heads BSC’s student employment program.

It fits perfectly into the college’s polytechnic mission.

“It’s all about those experiences and practical real-life, real-world experiences that our students are going to have and integrating that through all of our programming,” added Alica Uhde, polytechnic program outreach coordinator at BSC.

Making students like Vilella more hirable.

To learn more, you can visit bismarckstate.edu/employment/student-employment.

