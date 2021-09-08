Advertisement

Air Force releases COVID-19 vaccine deadlines

Air force vaccine
Air force vaccine(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Air Force has now set deadlines for when military members need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The plan released by Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall calls for active duty personnel to be vaccinated by Nov. 2.

Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Personnel must be vaccinated by Dec. 2.

A news release from the Air Force indicates that mandatory vaccination from a military provider will initially only include the Pfizer option.

Servicemembers will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose vaccine.

They will have the option to apply for exemptions, including religious accommodations.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of fisherman recovered from river in Mandan
UPDATE: New details about officer-involved shooting in Morton County; officer on administrative leave
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student
Morton County seeking information regarding Greenwood Cemetery located south of Mandan
Bismarck man arrested after witnesses say he pointed gun into car

Latest News

Sioux County Courthouse
Sioux County Courthouse shuts down in-person dealings due to rise in COVID cases
ND wetland
State, federal leaders discuss private land rights
Emergency responders inspect a door for substances
Williston emergency crews and National Guard hold emergency response exercise
hand on experience BSC
BSC expands student jobs on campus; provides students hands-on, real-world experience