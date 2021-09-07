Pets displaced by Hurricane Ida arrive in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Dozens of dogs and cats from Mississippi and Louisiana that were displaced by Hurricane Ida arrived in Minot Tuesday.

All of the pets have been cleared for adoption and are not lost, but are being moved to clear space and resources for areas hit the hardest by the hurricane last weekend.

With the help of Wings of Rescue, an emergency animal rescue non-profit, the pets were flown from the southern states all the way to Minot. They will be placed in permanent and foster homes in Minot by local animal shelters like Souris Valley Animal Shelter, Uffda Animal Rescue and ARRR Rescue.

“With the Minot flood, I think back in 2011, we were no strangers to receiving national help. So, of course, when best friends and the humane society reached out, we couldn’t say no. We asked our fosters and they said, ‘Heck yeah, let’s do this thing,’” said Shelbi Waters, executive director for SVAS.

Wings of Rescue stopped in Wisconsin first to drop off more than 50 animals before stopping in Minot. The non-profit’s president said when help is needed, they will be there.

“You always want to help people and help pets and it never gets old. We’ve responded to fires, earthquakes, volcanoes, tornadoes, hurricanes,” said Ric Browde, President of Wing of Rescue.

All 87 pets will be going to foster homes Tuesday, and more than 60% are already adopted.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.