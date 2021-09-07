Morton County seeking information regarding Greenwood Cemetery located south of Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County officials are asking for your help with information regarding the Greenwood Cemetery located south of Mandan.

It was established in 1882, and Morton County Staff are working to determine if it could qualify as a Historical Site.

These tombstones have been at the Greenwood Cemetery for more than 100 years, and like the others, the elaborate details have been worn down over the years due to little or no maintenance.

Morton County officials are trying to do something about it.

“Some of the individuals that are supposedly buried there actually founded Morton County and were some of the founders of Mandan so, we have our first legislature, the first physician, some of those individuals made up the Greenwood Cemetery Association, but then they also bought plots to actually be buried in Greenwood,” said Wendy Bent Morton County HR director.

Along with finding approximately eight headstones and 23 individuals with unmarked graves, Morton County officials also determined that the cemetery was unique in its design.

“It includes a Masonic-square, an Odd Fellows plat, and several reservations for parks and shrubbery. It was said the place and time would be one of the finest cities of the dead in the northwest,” said Bent.

Officials with Morton County say that in order for the cemetery to be designated as a historic site, they must actually link history to the site.

If the commission decides not to go that route, they will seek grant funding and possibly form a cemetery board to begin fundraising to help with the cemetery’s upkeep.

Those who have information regarding the cemetery or are willing to help preserve the site are asked to call 701-667-3414.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.