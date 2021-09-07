Minot-area residents subject of apparent Xcel energy phone scam

MINOT, N.D. – Many residents across the Minot area received what appears to be a scam phone call Tuesday morning, with the caller claiming to be a representative for Xcel energy.

Residents posted on social media that they received a call from someone instructing them to pay Xcel $300 or their meter would be turned off.

If anyone receives a call like this, they should hang up and report it to Xcel.

A spokesperson for Xcel told Your News Leader they do not reach out to customers like that. The energy provider is getting information together on the scam and how they conduct business with customers, and will be sending out more information later Tuesday.

