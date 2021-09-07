Advertisement

Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student

Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out the death sentence for a man convicted in the 2003 slaying of a North Dakota college student.

Judge Ralph Erickson ruled Friday that misleading testimony from a medical examiner and limitations on mental health evidence had violated Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.’s constitutional rights.

He ordered a new sentencing phase be conducted. Rodriguez has been on death row at a federal prison for nearly two decades in the death of Dru Sjodin, a Minnesota woman who was abducted from a Grand Forks mall parking lot in November 2003.

Rodriguez, a sex offender, was arrested the following month. Despite several massive searches, Sjodin’s body wasn’t found until the following April near Crookston, Minnesota.

