Advertisement

Illinois State Police ask: ‘Did you lose your dentures?’

The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.
The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.(Source: Illinois State Police District 13 DuQuoin, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Folks lose lots of things at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, but not all of them become quite so public.

The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.

“Are you missing something?” the Facebook post asked, with a smiling trooper holding the false teeth in the bottom of a clear plastic cup. “Thank you to the nice fairgoer that flagged us down with these abandoned chompers. You never know what you’re going to see.”

The state police also engaged in some toothy humor in the post:

Joke No. 1: “What did the dentist see at the North Pole? A molar bear!”

Joke No. 2: “What do tooth fairies have on their phones? Bluetooth!”

Possibly sensing the wisecracks were a little long in the tooth, the troopers pulled the plug on the laughing gas.

“Alright, that’s enough,” the post ends. “Seriously though, come get your teeth. Haha.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student
Body of fisherman recovered from river in Mandan
Power outage impacting Surrey, Velva
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado
Narcotics officers arrest 2 people found with more than $18,000 worth of fentanyl

Latest News

The mother of a student killed in an elevator shares her agony after the tragic accident.
Mom speaks out after son killed in elevator accident
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
LIVE: Biden surveys NY and NJ storm damage, talks climate change
Scam alert
Minot-area residents subject of apparent Xcel energy phone scam
Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Taliban form all-male Afghan government of old guard members