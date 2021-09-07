Hurricane Ida causes drop in grain prices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hurricane Ida’s landfall in New Orleans had a big impact on grain prices. That’s because, according to Eugene Graner with Heartland Investor Services, nearly sixty percent of soybean, wheat, and corn exports go through the Gulf of Mexico. They say there was a similar dip in grain prices in the weeks following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

“Hurricane Katrina was worse than Hurricane Ida, for damage assessments and such. Yet no exports overall in a 52-week crop year were lost, they were just logistically delayed. More grain went out in the proceeding months after everything was repaired, than now. But the point is, no grain exports are gonna be lost, that’s what history says,” said Graner.

Corn prices are down more than thirty cents and soybean prices are down more than fifty cents since Ida hit at the end of August.

According to experts, this is because the hurricane disrupted shipping channels. Just as they did after Katrina, Graner expects the prices to rebound within the next few weeks.

