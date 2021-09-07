High school senior endures 13 mile ruck march to honor service members killed in Kabul

LISBON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota high school student spent his Labor Day holiday walking 13 miles to honor the 13 service members who were killed in that suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul Afghanistan.

17-year-old Donald Worrell from Lisbon spent 10 weeks this summer in basic training following in the footsteps of both his father and brother.

Just a week and a half after returning home he said he heard the news of the 13 service members who were killed in the recent suicide bombing in Kabul Afghanistan.

“It was hard to see.. I had just gotten back from basic this summer. I figured why not do something for them?” said Worrell.

The high school student and now National Guard member spent 3 hours of his labor day carrying more than 40 pounds of gear down Highway 32.

13 miles for the 13 service members lost.

“Mile 8, 9, 10 were rough, and then I looked down at my watch and saw mile 11 and realized I have just 2 miles left and I kept going.” said Worrell.

Worrell’s father was deployed to Afghanistan in 2012.

“He lost 2 guys over there. I was young so I didn’t understand what was going on at the time, but when I saw this it made me realize it’s still happening,” said Worrell, “It hit hard.”

He said through the trek he knew he couldn’t give up.

“I had to finish no matter what, when I started it I had to finish it,” said Worrell, “They paid the ultimate sacrifice and I figured it’s the least I can do so I figured I should push to the end until I got to the 13th mile.”

Worrell said he knew it was going to be tough, and although he is sore he is glad he did it.

“I’m glad I could do my part and honor the families of those service members lost.” said Worrell.

After finishing his senior year .. Worrell told VNL he’ll have a few more weeks of guard training before heading off to college to get a degree in elementary education.

