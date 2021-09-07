Advertisement

Driscoll Haunted House catches fire

Driscoll Haunted House fire
Driscoll Haunted House fire(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A community haunted house in the town of Driscoll caught fire yesterday morning.

The President of the Driscoll Betterment Club says it appears to have been electrical in nature.

It took fire crews several hours to put out.

The club says it will keep people posted on Facebook whether to set up another haunted house or wait until next year.

