COVID-19 Surge impacting Hospitals and Clinics

WILLISTON, N.D. - One month ago, North Dakota had about 690 active cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, there are 2,590 – that’s a 275% increase. Medical facilities, like CHI St. Alexius Williston are now struggling to keep up.

“We’re on a curve going straight up. We’re probably heading into that straight up exponential growth in the number of cases,” said Dr. Robert Kemp, a family practice doctor and clinic provider.

It’s not just hospital capacity that’s affected. CHI opened a clinic in April, which is experiencing an increase in patients asking for COVID tests.

“On a normal day, we would see 30 to 40 patients. Now we are seeing anywhere from 50 to 90 a day,” said Shelli Hayes, Clinic Manager.

This spike in demand is proving difficult for staff.

“They’re working a lot of extra hours, very long days and there’s really no breaks, so it’s been very hard,” said Kemp.

Due to the influx of COVID-19 patients, the clinic decided to move those who could potentially be positive outside to their cars. This decision came as a surprise.

“I thought with the Delta kind of creeping in, [cases] would probably come up, but I did not think it would come this fast and furious,” said Hayes

Amidst this spike, officials are optimistic that cases will once again start declining. Community support, they say, will help make that day come sooner.

“Get Vaccinated. It helps,” said Kemp.

Hayes says there have been discussions of turning the clinic into a COVID ward if cases continue rising. Those with non-COVID conditions would then be moved to a separate location.

