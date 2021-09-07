Advertisement

CHI St. Alexius Williston holds annual bedding fundraiser

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - CHI St. Alexius Williston’s auxiliary is holding one of its biggest fundraisers.

Organizers say Tuesday was a great first day of the 16th annual Bedding Sale which helps support the hospital.

“These funds will always go toward patient equipment. Something that will enhance the patient’s care,” said Marilyn McGinley with the auxiliary.

The sale continues from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the CHI St. Alexius hospital cafeteria where masks are required.

