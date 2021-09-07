Body of fisherman recovered from river in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Mandan police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Heart River.

Deputy Chief Lori Flaten said the body of the 32-year-old man was found in the river Monday morning. He has not been identified.

A bicyclist spotted the body in the river near the Sitting Bull Bridge on Highway 1806 in Mandan and notified police about 10:30 a.m. It’s unclear how long the body had been in the river or what caused the man’s death.

Flaten said it appeared the man had been fishing.

Police do not suspect foul play and have ordered an autopsy.

