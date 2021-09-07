Advertisement

Body of fisherman recovered from river in Mandan

(ap newsroom)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Mandan police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Heart River.

Deputy Chief Lori Flaten said the body of the 32-year-old man was found in the river Monday morning. He has not been identified.

A bicyclist spotted the body in the river near the Sitting Bull Bridge on Highway 1806 in Mandan and notified police about 10:30 a.m. It’s unclear how long the body had been in the river or what caused the man’s death.

Flaten said it appeared the man had been fishing.

Police do not suspect foul play and have ordered an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage impacting Surrey, Velva
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado
Narcotics officers arrest 2 people found with more than $18,000 worth of fentanyl
Woman injured in side-swipe incident in Williston
Mandan High School proposal
Mandan Public School finalizes land purchase for new high school

Latest News

6th Annual Harvest Festival
6th Annual Harvest Festival
Tips & Tricks to Everyday Success
Tips & Tricks to Everyday Success
Weekend of Hope
Weekend of Hope
10pm Sportscast 9/6/2021
10pm Sportscast 9/6/2021