Bismarck Public Works Services to hold Public Works Day Celebration

The event will feature hands-on activities for children and self-guided tours of the Public...
The event will feature hands-on activities for children and self-guided tours of the Public Works building.
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the world celebrates Labor today, the city of Bismarck will host its celebration of work later this week.

Bismarck Public Works Services will hold a Public Works Day Celebration this Saturday to recognize all the things staff do to keep the city in tip-top shape.

The event will feature hands-on activities for children and self-guided tours of the Public Works building.

Snowplows, construction equipment, forestry, and solid waste equipment will be on display and equipment and traffic signal demonstrations will be provided as well.

“We all appreciate the work that they do, and we appreciate the citizens that understand that it is a servant job that we provide to the folks, and we provide the service that they want,” said Jeff Heintz, City of Bismarck Public Works service operations director.

The event will be held at the Public Works building on Sept. 11 from one to four.

