Bismarck man gets 8 years in prison for firing gun into car of teenagers

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for attempting to murder an individual in April 2020.

Twenty-five-year-old Mason Schuh went to trial after he fired gunshots into a car carrying multiple teenagers during a dispute. He was charged with three counts of attempted murder, but the jury returned with a guilty verdict on only one count.

At the sentencing, the state’s attorney asked that Schuh be determined a habitual offender and be given 40 years.

“The defendant does have a lengthy criminal history and was actually on probation and was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm when this crime occurred,” said state’s attorney Julie Lawyer.

Defense asked for four years, saying that a lengthy punishment wouldn’t properly address underlying causes of Schuh’s behavior.

“He’s been failed on multiple levels, by his family, by the court system ... a lengthy prison sentence isn’t going to get society in any better position or Mr. Schuh in any better position,” said defense attorney James Wiese.

Judge Bonnie Storbakken determined Schuh a habitual offender but gave him 15 years with seven years suspended. Schuh will then face five years of supervised probation.

