Bismarck man arrested after witnesses say he pointed gun into car
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a man after witnesses say he pointed a gun at them while driving Saturday.
Witnesses told police that Kaden Steen pulled up next to their car on Main Avenue and yelled at them while pointing a handgun at their car. The witnesses say they reported the incident but were followed again by Steen later the same day.
Police officers say they stopped Steen with a high-risk traffic stop and found a gun in his vehicle. According to court documents, other occupants of Steen’s vehicle were minors.
Steen is charged with terrorizing and concealing a weapon.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.