Bismarck man arrested after witnesses say he pointed gun into car

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a man after witnesses say he pointed a gun at them while driving Saturday.

Witnesses told police that Kaden Steen pulled up next to their car on Main Avenue and yelled at them while pointing a handgun at their car. The witnesses say they reported the incident but were followed again by Steen later the same day.

Police officers say they stopped Steen with a high-risk traffic stop and found a gun in his vehicle. According to court documents, other occupants of Steen’s vehicle were minors.

Steen is charged with terrorizing and concealing a weapon.

