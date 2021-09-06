Advertisement

Woman injured in side-swipe incident in Williston

(WCAX)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says one woman is injured following a side-swipe incident two miles west of Williston.

Troopers say the driver of a minivan was traveling westbound on Highway 2 around 11 a.m. Sunday morning, when they made an improper left turn onto Highway 85. This caused them to collide with a pickup truck in the lane next to them.

Troopers say both cars had disabling damage, and one passenger was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The two drivers and all other passengers were not injured.

