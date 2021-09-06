UND football remains in FCS Top 10, but drop one spot
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The weekly Stats Perform FCS Top 25 ranking was released today, and the University of North Dakota drops one spot from the preseason poll.
Though a big 35-14 win at Idaho State, six FCS programs beat FBS opponents (the most in one week since 2013), which reshaped the top four spots. UND was originally ranked #8 in the preseason poll, and now find themselves at #9.
The #9 Fighting Hawks play Utah State this Friday at 8:00 p.m.
