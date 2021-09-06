Advertisement

UMary women’s soccer opens season at home Monday

Photo courtesy: University of Mary
Photo courtesy: University of Mary (KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The UMary women’s soccer team will hit the field for the first time on Monday when they take on MSU Billings at the MDU Resources Bowl.

It will be the first game action for the team since their abbreviated spring season, which they only played four games.

This is the first of two meetings between the Marauders and the Yellowjackets this season. The two teams meet again on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Gametime is at 7 p.m. CDT.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diego Ashton
Bismarck man sentenced for killing man at gas station
Narcotics officers arrest 2 people found with more than $18,000 worth of fentanyl
Trinity Health Logo
Trinity Health confirms prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment in some cases
Brian Amundson of Jamestown's cattle when he won the Environmental Stewardship Award in 2020
Rancher near Jamestown disheartened by ‘peculiar’ death of his 58 cattle
Littleeagle silver alert
UPDATE: Grand Forks Police cancels Silver Alert; vulnerable man found safe

Latest News

sports 9/4
10PM Sportscast 9/4/21
sports 9/5
6PM Sportscast 9/5/21
Twins logo
Gordon, Twins hold off Rays 6-5 to split season series
Zeb Noland
Former Bison QB Zeb Noland shines in South Carolina debut