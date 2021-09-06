UMary women’s soccer opens season at home Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The UMary women’s soccer team will hit the field for the first time on Monday when they take on MSU Billings at the MDU Resources Bowl.

It will be the first game action for the team since their abbreviated spring season, which they only played four games.

This is the first of two meetings between the Marauders and the Yellowjackets this season. The two teams meet again on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Gametime is at 7 p.m. CDT.

