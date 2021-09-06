State of North Dakota honored for partnership with Manitoba

INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDEN – The people and government of Manitoba took time Monday to pay their respects to Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., and the people of North Dakota for their combined efforts in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

While meeting at the International Peace Garden, the people of North Dakota and Governor Burgum were inducted into The Order of the Buffalo Hunt, an honor recognizing the state’s good will and support for the province of Manitoba.

Burgum accepted the award from Premier Brian Pallister for the state’s partnership on the Essential Worker Cross-Border Vaccination Initiative that launched in April.

It was the first such program between a Canadian and American jurisdiction.

The order of the Buffalo Hunt was established in 1957 and the first ever recipient of the award was her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

