Power outage impacting Surrey, Velva

(AP)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - A power outage is currently impacting communities in central North Dakota, including Surrey and Velva, according to Otter Tail Power Company.

Residents posted on social media that Surrey and Velva as well as Deering lost power late Sunday night.

The provider’s after hours service confirmed the outage with Your News Leader but could not say how many customers were impacted.

They said crews were headed out to address the outage.

This is a developing story. Follow Your News Leader for updates.

