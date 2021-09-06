Advertisement

NDSU remains in FCS Top 10, but drop one spot

NDSU Bison Football
NDSU Bison Football(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The weekly Stats Perform FCS Top 25 ranking was released today, and North Dakota State finds themselves moving in the wrong direction.

Though a 28-6 win at home against Albany, six FCS programs beat FBS opponents (the most in one week since 2013), which reshaped the top four spots. NDSU was originally ranked #4 in the preseason poll, and now find themselves at #5.

The #5 Bison play Valparaiso this Saturday at 2:30.

