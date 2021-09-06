ND Tourism says fall is a good time to kayak

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Summer may be unofficially over now that it’s Labor Day, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get outside and enjoy a few of North Dakota’s attractions.

The Medora Musical runs through Sept. 11.

Many state parks are still open for camping this month, too, and the state tourism department says this is a great time to get out on the water in a kayak.

“Water temperature stays warm this time of year,” explained Mike Jensen, North Dakota Tourism Department outdoor promotions director. “It was a different problem we have in the wintertime where if you go out kayaking it’s cold-water warm weather. Now we have warm water and cooler weather. So as long as the water is warm it’s still pretty it’s still very safe to go out kayaking.”

Jensen says the water at Sibley Park is a great place to launch a kayak. He says the backwater area is even good for kids, as there’s no current.

For a list of other outdoor activities to do this fall, visit ndtourism.com.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.