Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON Bravo Plus

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Minot Air Force Base is now under the health protocol HPCON Bravo Plus.

At this level, off-base bars are off limits.

Locations are prohibited if physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Face coverings are required in on-base facilities except for at home, or alone in an enclosed space.

There are also certain guidelines depending on if someone is vaccinated or unvaccinated. You can find more information here.