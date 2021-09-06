Advertisement

Mandan Public School finalizes land purchase for new high school

Mandan High School proposal
Mandan High School proposal(Mandan Public Schools)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Public Schools finalized the purchase of approximately 49 acres of property to support continued growth and the future Mandan High School. 

The new high school location is between the current Mandan Middle School and the Starion Sports Complex. This location meets several of the district’s goals for a school site which included site size, reduced infrastructure costs and is highly accessible.

Mandan Public Schools started the 2020-21 school year with a record number of approximately 4,274 students. That is close to over 200 more students than the last school year.

The target completion for the project is 2024. The new facility will be built to accommodate approximately 1,400 high school students when it opens, with space reserved for the expansion of academic areas in the future.

An official groundbreaking for both the Lakewood property and the new High School property will be scheduled for late September.

For additional information, follow this link.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diego Ashton
Bismarck man sentenced for killing man at gas station
Narcotics officers arrest 2 people found with more than $18,000 worth of fentanyl
Trinity Health Logo
Trinity Health confirms prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment in some cases
Brian Amundson of Jamestown's cattle when he won the Environmental Stewardship Award in 2020
Rancher near Jamestown disheartened by ‘peculiar’ death of his 58 cattle
Littleeagle silver alert
UPDATE: Grand Forks Police cancels Silver Alert; vulnerable man found safe

Latest News

Woman injured in side-swipe incident in Williston
Roadwork restarting on Burdick in Minot this week
sports 9/4
10PM Sportscast 9/4/21
sports 9/5
6PM Sportscast 9/5/21