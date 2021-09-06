Mandan Public School finalizes land purchase for new high school

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Public Schools finalized the purchase of approximately 49 acres of property to support continued growth and the future Mandan High School.

The new high school location is between the current Mandan Middle School and the Starion Sports Complex. This location meets several of the district’s goals for a school site which included site size, reduced infrastructure costs and is highly accessible.

Mandan Public Schools started the 2020-21 school year with a record number of approximately 4,274 students. That is close to over 200 more students than the last school year.

The target completion for the project is 2024. The new facility will be built to accommodate approximately 1,400 high school students when it opens, with space reserved for the expansion of academic areas in the future.

An official groundbreaking for both the Lakewood property and the new High School property will be scheduled for late September.

For additional information, follow this link.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.