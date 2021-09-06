Lewis & Clark State Park celebrates Labor Day Weekend; officials predicting record-setting summer

LEWIS AND CLARK STATE PARK, N.D. - Labor Day marks the end of the summer camping season, and campers at Lewis and Clark State Park celebrated the long weekend with a bang.

Officials expected a busy weekend, and campers delivered, with many lots filled on Friday and Saturday.

Having experienced a record-setting year in 2020, they say numbers appear to be up this summer.

Campers took advantage of the good weather to have a fitting end to the season.

“Have a good time, enjoy the weekend, have some good food, good friends. What more could you ask for?” said Simon Moore, a camper from Minot.

After Labor Day, park officials say water services and other amenities become weather dependent, so they ask that you check with the campground before coming up.

