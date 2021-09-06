2021: Busiest season for Bismarck’s campgrounds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People have come from all over to set up campsites for the holiday weekend.

“We got a new tent, and we haven’t been able to use it yet this year because of other circumstances, so we thought this would be a great time to bring the new tent out and spend the weekend with our daughter up here in Bismarck,” said John Wagner, who traveled to General Sibley Park from Rapid City, South Dakota.

For Wagner, this year’s trip brings out good memories.

“It’s just a good time to come out and visit and spend the weekend. And reminisce about our old camping days when [our daughter] was little and we were roasting s’mores over the campfire,” added Wagner.

Camping has become more popular in Bismarck’s General Sibley Park. Park managers say the number of people setting up campsites in 2021 is greater than in 2020. It’s their busiest year to date.

“I think a lot of people bought campers. And you don’t want them sitting in the garage. So, people are going out and using them and enjoying the outdoors more,” said Martha Willand, facility specialist at General Sibley Park.

Willand adds that the RV sites are completely booked for the long weekend. While tent camping increased over the holiday weekend, spaces remain open.

The campsites at General Sibley Park remain available through Oct. 11.

