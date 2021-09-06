2021 Brave the Shave Flagship Event to be held in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a year of postponing and virtual events, Brave the Shave is back in person.

The events raise money for pediatric cancer research and North Dakota families with kids fighting cancer.

The organizations main fundraiser, the 2021 Flagship Event is, going to be held at the Bismarck YMCA.

There will be head shaving, kids’ games, bouncy houses, and a silent auction.

“You get to meet the kids and it’s hard not to bond with them. They just have such personality, and you know they’re your typical kids and then to realize what they’re dealing with it’s pretty moving,” said Randi Oothoudt, Brave the Shave honoree parent.

The event will be held on Sept. 18 at Missouri Valley Family YMCA.

Doors open at noon; the event starts at one and head shaving starts at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.