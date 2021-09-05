Advertisement

Will you have to start paying for the COVID-19 vaccines once they are approved?

COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations(WRDW)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Now that a COVID vaccine has been approved by the FDA, could places start charging to get the vaccine?

North Dakota Department of Health officials say they don’t expect people will have to start paying for the COVID-19 vaccines.

The CDC says that tax dollars have been made or used to pay for this vaccine, so NDDoH don’t see why they would change that now.

“We typically get shipments in maybe twice a week, not because that’s all there is, that’s just kind of our ordering cadence, but we’re getting plenty of vaccines, especially of the Pfizer and Moderna, that if any is interested, we certainly have it in the state,” said Jenny Galbraith, NDDoH COVID vaccine manager.

Galbraith says in the theory, Pfizer could start manufacturing for private buying, but she doesn’t expect that to happen anytime soon.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diego Ashton
Bismarck man sentenced for killing man at gas station
Trinity Health Logo
Trinity Health confirms prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment in some cases
Narcotics officers arrest 2 people found with more than $18,000 worth of fentanyl
Brian Amundson of Jamestown's cattle when he won the Environmental Stewardship Award in 2020
Rancher near Jamestown disheartened by ‘peculiar’ death of his 58 cattle
Littleeagle silver alert
UPDATE: Grand Forks Police cancels Silver Alert; vulnerable man found safe

Latest News

ND greener technologies state board
North Dakota companies to get millions for green technologies
A flare burns natural gas at an oil well Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, N.D., part of McKenzie...
Oil boom remakes North Dakota county with fastest growth in US
Medora Musical
Fall fun in Medora
New ND Game and Fish Director
ND Outdoors: New Game and Fish Director