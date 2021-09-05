Will you have to start paying for the COVID-19 vaccines once they are approved?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Now that a COVID vaccine has been approved by the FDA, could places start charging to get the vaccine?

North Dakota Department of Health officials say they don’t expect people will have to start paying for the COVID-19 vaccines.

The CDC says that tax dollars have been made or used to pay for this vaccine, so NDDoH don’t see why they would change that now.

“We typically get shipments in maybe twice a week, not because that’s all there is, that’s just kind of our ordering cadence, but we’re getting plenty of vaccines, especially of the Pfizer and Moderna, that if any is interested, we certainly have it in the state,” said Jenny Galbraith, NDDoH COVID vaccine manager.

Galbraith says in the theory, Pfizer could start manufacturing for private buying, but she doesn’t expect that to happen anytime soon.

