Advertisement

Police: 3 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in DC

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three...
Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three others wounded in a Saturday night shooting in Washington, D.C.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department says three people were killed and three others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Northwest Washington.

Information posted on the police department’s Twitter account says the shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. EDT in the 600 block of Longfellow Street in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

Police say the injuries of surviving victims treated at area hospitals are not life-threatening.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a black Honda Accord sedan pictured in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity Health Logo
Trinity Health confirms prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment in some cases
Diego Ashton
Bismarck man sentenced for killing man at gas station
Family Choice Restaurant
New restaurant and grocery store in Bismarck opens: Family Choice Restaurant and Grocery Store
Narcotics officers arrest 2 people found with more than $18,000 worth of fentanyl
0820_Police_AP
‘I’m hunting n*****s.’: Hillsboro officials investigating video of teen holding gun, making threat

Latest News

Medora Musical
Fall fun in Medora
Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks
New ND Game and Fish Director
ND Outdoors: New Game and Fish Director
sportscast 9/4/21
6PM Sportscast 9/4/21