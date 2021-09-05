Advertisement

North Dakota companies to get millions for green technologies

ND greener technologies state board
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Much of the state’s goal to be carbon neutral will be on the backs of industries implementing greener technologies.

A newly established state board is distributing $250 million in state funds to help companies do that.

The committee is overseen by Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, and joined by members of the governor’s cabinet and other department leads.

Over the past few months, they have been determining who qualifies for the grants and what kinds of projects it can be used on.

Leaders say there’s no time to wait.

“They’re gonna have to be ready to go, closer to shovel-ready and more like grabbing the plan off the shelf. Not starting a new plan today. And believe me, the legislature is ready for more requests. They know there’s more to come,” said Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, R-N.D.

The committee and the money were created by one of the major infrastructure bills passed by the legislature during the last session.

The money can’t be used for start-ups nor advertisements for companies.

